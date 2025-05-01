Woman Injured In Kyiv As Drone's Explosive Part Detonates With Delay Klitschko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) An elderly woman was hospitalized in Kyiv after an explosive part of a drone detonated with a delay.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this on Telegram , stating:“One victim was hospitalized in the capital following a night attack on Kyiv. The explosive part of the downed drone detonated with a delay, injuring an elderly woman, a resident of the Darnytskyi district.”

The State Emergency Service press service also shared updates on Telegram , confirming that bomb squads are defusing explosives in the Darnytskyi district.

“Pyrotechnic teams from the State Emergency Service are working in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv. Access to potentially dangerous areas is restricted by police officers. We ask you to understand these temporary measures and follow the recommendations of rescuers and police,” the statement said.

The Darnytsia District State Administration in Kyiv warned that delayed explosions of cluster munitions may occur in the Bortnychi neighborhood, scattered overnight by enemy drones.

“Dear residents, we urge you to stay in safe places, preferably basements, if possible. If you come across a suspicious object, take cover immediately and contact the police, providing details about its location,” the administration advised."

As reported by Ukrinform, fires broke out in the Kyiv region following a nighttime attack by Russian drones, damaging private homes, a store, and vehicles.