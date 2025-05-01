Labour Day: Delhi CM Orders 3-Hour Afternoon ‘Heat Break’ For Construction Workers During Summer

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Assuring safety and welfare of labourers, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday that her government has directed employers to give a three-hour 'heat break' to construction workers between noon and 3 p.m. in view of the harsh summer.

Interacting with workers on Labour Day, CM Gupta said the BJP governments at the Centre and in Delhi are committed to protecting the interests and rights of labourers, promising health check of each worker and family members at their construction site.

“Our government has taken special measures for women in the workforce by planning to build 500 creches where they will be able to leave their children for day care and the kids will remain safe and healthy,” she said, enlisting labour-friendly measures taken by the Delhi government.

“We are also installing 3,000 water coolers in public spaces and near construction sites so that workers can fight the heat effectively,” she said at a Workers' Felicitation Ceremony event in Karol Bagh organised by the Department of Labour to honour workers who play a vital role in the development of the city.

She highlighted that ahead of Labour Day, the Delhi government had also hiked the minimum wages for workers.

She said the government is working to ensure that children of labourers get good health and education facilities.

CM Gupta also took to social media platform X and said,“The contribution of our labourer brothers and sisters in the development of India is paramount and the best. Your dedication provides momentum to the development chariot of India and opens doors to new possibilities of development and progress... Come, let us all take a pledge together today that we will continuously work for the respect, rights and concerns of our workers.”

Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said that Labour Day was being celebrated in the city after seven years.

“The previous government had the funds, but it failed to organise any event to honour workers on Labour Day,” he claimed.