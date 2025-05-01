Leagend Expands 8-Step Battery Charger Lineup With Smart, Wi-Fi-Enabled Models

leagend battery chargers

leagend BC501

leagend BC511

leagend BC521

leagend battery charger BC531

leagend, a leading innovator in battery-management technology, today announced a significant expansion of its flagship 8-step battery charger collection.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend , a leading innovator in battery-management technology, today announced a significant expansion of its flagship 8-step battery charger collection. Drawing on more than two decades of industry expertise, the new lineup introduces advanced models with Wi-Fi connectivity and integrated battery-tester functions-delivering unprecedented efficiency, safety and remote-monitoring capabilities for 12V lead-acid applications.A Legacy of Precision ChargingSince its founding over 20 years ago, leagend has built its reputation on patented charging algorithms and rigorous quality controls. Its signature 8-step charging process-comprising initialization, soft start, bulk, absorption, analysis, reconditioning, float and maintenance-optimizes charge acceptance while minimizing stress on battery plates and electrolytes. This multi-phase approach extends service life, recovers deeply discharged cells and prevents overcharging, making leagend's chargers a standard in auto shops, marine fleets and renewable-energy installations.Eight Models, Four Core VariantsThe expanded collection now features eight distinct models tailored to diverse user needs:Standard 12V Chargers (leagend BC501, leagend BC801) deliver reliable 5A or 8A outputs for routine workshops and home-garage use.Wi-Fi-Enabled 12V Chargers (leagend BC511, leagend BC811) integrate wireless connectivity, allowing technicians to monitor charging sessions via leagend's mobile app from any location.2-in-1 Chargers with Built-In Tester (leagend BC521, leagend BC821) combine charging and diagnostic functions in a single unit, measuring battery voltage, state of charge and internal resistance before and after charging.Wi-Fi 2-in-1 Charger/Tester Hybrids (leagend BC531 , leagend BC831) merge both innovations, offering remote health checks alongside intelligent charging-ideal for fleet operators and service centers managing multiple vehicles simultaneously.Each model adheres to industry standards for lead-acid chemistries-including Flooded, AGM, GEL and EFB batteries-and supports deep-cycle, starter and maintenance-free types. Input voltages from 12V DC make them universally compatible with workshop power supplies and vehicle accessory outlets.Smart Charging Meets Remote MonitoringThe introduction of Wi-Fi connectivity marks a milestone in charger evolution. Via a secure local network, users can launch or halt charging cycles, adjust charging parameters, and receive real-time status updates on charge percentage, battery voltage and temperature. Push notifications to alert users when charging completes or if anomalies, such as excessive heat or voltage spikes, are detected. This capability not only streamlines garage workflow but also enhances safety by keeping personnel informed without requiring physical proximity to the charger.Integrated Diagnostics for Proactive MaintenanceThe 2-in-1 models incorporate a built-in battery tester that performs pre-charge and post-charge assessments. Before initiating an 8-step cycle, the unit measures open-circuit voltage and internal resistance, calculating a precise state-of-health (SoH) metric. Once charging concludes, the tester verifies capacity restoration, helping technicians determine whether a battery requires replacement or additional conditioning. By consolidating these tasks into a single workflow, leagend reduces equipment clutter and accelerates diagnostics in high-volume service environments.Robust Safety and User-Friendly DesignAll new chargers feature comprehensive protection systems:Reverse-Polarity Prevention automatically blocks charging if the clamps are misconnected.Short-Circuit and Over-Current Cut-Off safeguards electronics and batteries against accidental faults.Automatic Temperature Compensation adjusts charging voltage based on ambient temperature, ensuring optimal performance in hot workshops or cold storage bays.A backlit LCD screen (leagend BC521, leagend BC531, leeagend BC821 and leagend BC831) displays charging stage, voltage and current in clear, real-time graphics, while a rugged, IP65-rated housing resists dust, splashes and mechanical shocks-extending service life even under demanding shop conditions.Global Distribution and Supportleagend's battery-charger collection is now available worldwide through its established distributor network. Prospective buyers can select region-specific sales experts to obtain product datasheets and pricing. With leagend's commitment to continuous product development and robust technical support portal, customers gain access to firmware updates, troubleshooting guides and application advisories, ensuring maximum uptime.Industry Impact and Future DirectionsAs the automotive and energy sectors increasingly prioritize battery reliability and lifecycle management, smart charging solutions have emerged as a cornerstone of preventative maintenance strategies. leagend's expanded 8-step charger portfolio responds directly to this demand by merging proven charge-control algorithms with IoT-driven visibility and integrated diagnostics.leagend's latest 8-step battery charger series represents a significant advancement in intelligent power management. By offering targeted variants that cater to entry-level workshops, professional fleets and large-scale energy storage applications, the company underscores its mission to deliver efficient, safe and data-driven charging solutions.Whether monitoring a single car battery on a Wi-Fi-enabled charger or orchestrating a multi-unit diagnostic routine in a busy garage, technicians worldwide stand to benefit from the precision, flexibility and reliability that only leagend can provide.

