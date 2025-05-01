Actors S J Suryah, Arjun Das, Director Adhik Ravichandran Greet Ajith On Birthday

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Director Adhik Ravichandran and actors S J Suryah and Arjun Das were among several film industry professionals and scores of fans who greeted actor Ajith Kumar on the occasion of his 54th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to his X timeline, director Adhik Ravichandran wrote, "Happy birthday dear sir. Wishing you a great year ahead with unlimited happiness,prosperity & great health. Love you my sir. Thank you for everything, I'm where I'm because of your kindness and love. #HappyBirthdayAjithKumar sir "

Adhik, who had directed Ajith Kumar's most recently released film Good Bad Ugly, also posted a picture of himself standing in front of a poster that had him and Ajith Kumar standing next to each other.

The director also posted a video clip of him welcoming Ajith and kissing his hand.

Actor Arjun Das, who is one of the fastest rising stars of Tamil cinema, wrote, Many happy returns of the day #Ajith Sir. Have a great year ahead care & God bless."

Director and actor S J Suryah, who is also known to be a big admirer of actor Ajith, took to his X timeline to greet the actor. He wrote, "May 1st is a day that makes you realise that if you work, miracles will happen. It is Ajith sir's birthday. This is the day that I earned respect in the world of arts. Happy birthday Padma Bhushan Ajith sir. Happy Workers Day. And this is the day that work on this S J Suryah's official 'Killer' begins. Updates soon."

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar, who was hospitalised after suffering an injury in his leg while on his way out of the Chennai airport, has been discharged from the hospital.

It may be recalled that Ajith was admitted to a hospital after he complained of pain in his leg due to an injury he sustained while making his way out of the airport in Chennai, where he was mobbed by fans and mediapersons.

Ajith, along with his family, had gone to New Delhi to receive the prestigious Padma Bhushan award that was conferred on him by the President for his contributions in the field of cinema and sports.

The actor, who looked smart in a formal outfit, bowed with folded hands to all sections of the audience and the president before collecting his award from the president.