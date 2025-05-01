Osteocentric Technologies Announces Formation Of Unifimi Industrial Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Our invention of the UnifiMI implant-to-bone interface, the world's first Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) Bone Preservation technology, disrupted the medical device industry by accelerating the healing journey for orthopedic and dental patients. Our industrial team, led by Nick Medendorp, will leverage ten years of development and $200M investment in UnifiMI medical applications to address fixation problems across the entire industrial complex," said Eric Brown, Founder and CEO of OsteoCentric Technologies & UnifiMI Industrial Companies.

UnifiMI Industrial Companies aim to deliver high-quality, high-performance, customizable fastening solutions by utilizing advanced techniques and fostering collaborative partnerships with industry leaders. UnifiMI® Fastener Technology represents a paradigm shift in fastening solutions designed to address critical application challenges such as vibrational loosening, material preservation, and stress management.

"Combined with our comprehensive experience, principles of substrate preservation, and our patented interlocking thread form, UnifiMI is well positioned for continued optimization. By extending our proven UnifiMI® Fastener Technology into industrial market segments and tailoring for widescale applications, we are poised to offer innovative solutions that allow for lasting mechanical integration, energy management and load-sharing stress distribution, while ensuring safety, reliability, and performance," said Nick Medendorp, President UnifiMI Industrial Companies.

For more information about the UnifiMI industrial companies and their innovative fastening solutions, please visit .

About UnifiMI Industrial Companies

Founded in 2024, with global headquarters in Austin, Texas and development center in Logan, Utah, UnifiMI Industrial is dedicated to understanding the unique needs of its customers and markets. Active collaboration with customers, suppliers, and employees is central to UnifiMI Industrial's approach, ensuring added value and optimal outcomes for all stakeholders.

SOURCE OsteoCentric Technologies