Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Sudan's Ambassador

Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Sudan's Ambassador


2025-05-01 03:04:38
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar H E Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Siwar Al Dahab, on the occasion of the end of his tenure, yesterday. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.

MENAFN01052025000063011010ID1109494669

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search