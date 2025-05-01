Al Muraikhi Bids Farewell To Sudan's Ambassador

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the State of Qatar H E Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Siwar Al Dahab, on the occasion of the end of his tenure, yesterday. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs extended thanks to the Ambassador for his efforts in supporting and strengthening bilateral relations, wishing him success in his new duties.