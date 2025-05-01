Visit Qatar Announced Heavyweight Sponsor Of The Ring

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced its partnership with The Ring, the world-renowned boxing publication, as an official Heavyweight Sponsor for two years.

Established in 1922, The Ring, has long been recognised as boxing's most prestigious media platform, covering the sport's greatest athletes and most iconic matchups.

Through this strategic agreement, Visit Qatar will benefit from event rights, branding opportunities, and destination activations across five headline fights and one global awards ceremony.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi, CEO at Visit Qatar said,“Partnering with The Ring, an iconic name in international boxing world, provides a powerful platform to reach global audiences and demonstrate Qatar's commitment to sports excellence. This collaboration is part of Visit Qatar's broader vision to engage global sports fans and boost destination visibility through strategic partnerships.”

The partnership forms part of a series of strategic collaborations that Visit Qatar has established with esteemed sporting organisations.