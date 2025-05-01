Automechanika Riyadh 2025 Closes With Strong Focus On Sustainable Automotive Supply Chains

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) he seventh edition of the trade show welcomed 450 exhibitors from 30 countries as industry leaders spotlighted supply chain innovation and green transformation

Panellists at the Automechanika Academy discussed the merits of solar, wind, and alternative fuels in reducing carbon footprints across the automotive aftermarket sector

Riyadh, KSA: As global automotive supply chains transition to more sustainable practices, sustainability is emerging as a competitive advantage. Leading manufacturers are investing in renewable energy, smart factory automation, and alternative fuels to decrease emissions, minimise waste, and enhance efficiency.

Experts at Automechanika Riyadh 2025 discussed sustainable supply chain strategies that are shaping the future of the aftermarket at the Automechanika Riyadh Academy conference.

According to Custom Market Insights, the sustainable supply chain finance market is projected to reach around US$ 7,7 million by 2034, highlighting the growing value placed on environmental stewardship and operational efficiency.

During a panel session titled“Sustainable Supply Chain Practices in the Automotive Industry”, senior leaders from the industry discussed how technology-driven automation streamlines resource management, enhances operational efficiency, and boosts profitability. The shift to electric and hybrid vehicles is also revolutionising transport and last-mile delivery logistics in the commercial vehicle sector.

Addressing the audience of government stakeholders, aftermarket leaders, original equipment manufacturers, electric vehicle innovators, and supply chain strategists, Javed Akhtar Mohammad, General Manager, Robert Bosch Saudi Arabia, said:“We need to be creative in finding the best solutions to electrification in the commercial vehicle sector. However, this might not come directly from purchasing new electric commercial vehicles, but from retrofitting existing vehicles, which is more feasible and economical.”

The panellists concurred that sustainable supply chain practices and partnerships are essential for achieving environmental goals and provide significant advantages through cost savings, enhanced efficiency, and opportunities for long-term business growth.

“I think partnership is key. If you do not have partnerships, you will not succeed. Partnerships are embedded within the DNA of the sustainable development goals. However, the issue is finding the right partner,” said Dr. Mohammed Al-Surf, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Tilad Sustainability Co..“I think platforms like Automechanika help companies find the right partners to reach the sustainability goals we need to achieve.”

The seventh edition of Saudi Arabia's leading regional trade show for the automotive aftermarket concluded today (30 April) at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Centre (RICEC). This edition welcomed a record 450 exhibitors.

Bilal Al Barmawi, CEO and Founder of 1st Arabia, licensee of Automechanika Riyadh directed by Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH, said:“Automechanika Riyadh continues to drive the conversation on sustainable innovation and industrial growth. The show strengthens Saudi Arabia's role as a rising leader in the global automotive aftermarket.”

Automechanika Riyadh 2025 highlighted Saudi Arabia's growing global appeal, with exhibitors from over 30 countries, including Australia, Brazil, and South Korea. Eight international pavilions and new dedicated zones for Italy and India underscored the Kingdom's rising status as a key player in the global automotive aftermarket.

Aly Hefny, Show Manager, Automechanika Riyadh, Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said:“This year's edition highlights Saudi Arabia's growing role in the global automotive industry. With exhibitors from over 30 countries, Automechanika Riyadh 2025 aims to promote international collaboration and connect global innovations with regional opportunities.”

The product areas showcased at Automechanika Riyadh include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tires & Batteries, Oils & Lubricants, Accessories & Customising, Diagnostics & Repairs, Body & Paint, and Car Wash & Care.

