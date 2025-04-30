Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Scammers In Panama Were Selling Rented Vehicles As Repossessed: Nine Arrested -

Scammers In Panama Were Selling Rented Vehicles As Repossessed: Nine Arrested -


2025-04-30 11:15:32
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) At least nine people accused of being part of a group dedicated to fraud through the sale of repossessed vehicles were arrested Monday, April 28, by judicial authorities and the National Police. The scammers executed sales contracts before notaries and promised delivery of the vehicles within 30 days. After extending this period, they rented vehicles and delivered them to their victims for sale, without being properly authorized for the transaction, the Public Prosecutor's Office explained.

MENAFN30042025000218011062ID1109494181

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search