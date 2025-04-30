FEC Sponsors “Dubai Token 2049 Meta Crypto Oasis” Event — A Resounding Success

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 29, 2025, the highly anticipated“Dubai Token 2049 Meta Crypto Oasis” event was successfully held in Dubai. FEC (Fortune Earning Coupon), the event's premier sponsor, played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this major Web3 gathering.

FEC Takes the Spotlight



The event brought together pioneers from the Web3 digital economy sector across the Middle East and North Africa, who shared profound insights into the future of Web3.0.

At the conference, Zara Salman, FEC Ambassador, delivered a speech titled“Where Consumption Creates Value,” exploring how FEC redefines consumer value. She elaborated on FEC's core structure and functions, describing it as an international electronic coupon system based on blockchain technology, utilizing smart contracts to enable instant consumption, rewards, and value growth. She further explained FEC's operational mechanisms, business models, and profit structures, using specific case studies to illustrate how FEC transforms everyday consumption into sustainable economic empowerment. Zara emphasized that users can achieve stable income through FEC's platform in their daily consumption activities, seamlessly combining spending with value creation.







At the gala dinner, Valentino El Ghorfi, another FEC Ambassador, captivated the audience with his speech, further elevating the event's atmosphere. He provided a deep analysis of the FEC ecosystem's commercial value from a digital technology perspective. El Ghorfi emphasized that FEC is not just a digital solution but a commercial revolution in the digital economy era. By presenting successful global case studies, he vividly illustrated how FEC transforms everyday spending into sustainable economic empowerment. He further stressed that FEC's core mission is to build a fair, transparent, and human-centric digital economic ecosystem - making every act of consumption a starting point for value creation.









Event Highlights



The day featured multiple engaging sessions, including the WIS launch conference and thematic speeches on RWA and Nxone. These sessions provided attendees with cutting-edge perspectives and deep insights into the evolving Web3.0 landscape. In the evening, the Meta Girls Party stood out with its unique charm, featuring model parades, dance performances, and live music, offering attendees a vibrant and memorable experience.









FEC Ecosystem on Display



FEC showcased its innovative achievements and real-world applications in the blockchain field, attracting significant attention and inquiries from attendees. FEC's team, with their professional expertise and enthusiastic approach, introduced the project's unique advantages and immense potential to visitors, further expanding FEC's influence within the global Web3 community.

As a key component of the Dubai Token 2049 event, the“Dubai Token 2049 Meta Crypto Oasis” offered rich immersive experiences and prime networking opportunities. At this event, FEC successfully connected with Middle Eastern capital and global resources through its pioneering consumption incentive model and cutting-edge blockchain solutions. This strategic move injected fresh momentum into FEC's overseas market expansion and marked a new chapter in its global development journey.







Looking Ahead



FEC remains committed to building a more equitable, transparent, and inclusive digital economic ecosystem. By continuously refining its technical architecture and innovating its business models, FEC will drive sustained growth in the Web3 sector, helping the entire industry move toward greater efficiency, fairness, and sustainability.



Valentino M. El Ghorfi

...



