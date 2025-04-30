Jordan Handed Down 20-Year Sentences In National Security Case

MENAFN - Nam News Network) AMMAN, May 1 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan, yesterday, sentenced four out of 16 defendants to 20 years in prison, and imposed fines, after convicting them of possessing weapons and explosives with the intent to carry out acts that endanger public safety.

Jordan's State Security Court, handed down the sentences in a public session, accusing the defendants of transporting the materials within the kingdom, and concealing them in multiple locations, to evade detection.

The defendants were arrested in mid-2023, and the explosives, weapons, and ammunition were seized during security operations, carried out based on intelligence gathered about the suspects.

After the operations, the case was referred to the Public Prosecution and subsequently to the State Security Court. Other cases remain under judicial review.

On Apr 15, Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate announced the arrest of the 16 individuals, accusing them of being involved in plots aimed at undermining national security and inciting chaos and destruction within the Kingdom.

The plots included attempts to manufacture rockets, using locally sourced and illegally imported components, possession of explosives and firearms, concealment of a ready-to-use missile, and plans to develop drones. The schemes also involved recruiting and training individuals inside Jordan and sending them abroad for further training.– NNN-PETRA