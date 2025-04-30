Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content On Summer Body Sculpting And Liposuction In Beverly Hills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ourian Plastic Surgery is proud to announce updated content for liposuction in Beverly Hills. A plastic surgery consultation in Beverly Hills.

- Ariel OurianBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a best-in-class cosmetic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, proudly announces updated content for liposuction in the Los Angeles area. Early summer body sculpting can help women achieve a fit and youthful appearance desired for "bikini season." A plastic surgery consultation in Beverly Hills could be the first step, followed by liposuction or other types of cosmetic surgery."Although the weather can be sunny year around in L.A., there is a difference in the summertime. And right now, L.A. ladies are bringing the string bikinis and light summer dresses to the front of the closet," stated Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board certified plastic surgeon. "Our liposuction services in Beverly Hills are here to help them look their best and show off their summer figures confidently!"Los Angeles residents can review the new content for summer body sculpting via lipo in Beverly Hills at lipo-in-socal-can-take-care-of-your-trouble-spots/ and procedures/body-procedures/liposuction/ . Ourian Plastic Surgery offers liposuction in Los Angeles for women and men. Treatments can help people achieve cosmetic goals such as shapely legs and thighs, flatter stomachs, leaner arms, and a sculpted backside. Results for individual treatments can vary. The public is encouraged to schedule a plastic surgery consultation in Beverly Hills to discuss personal goals. Los Angeles women researching solutions to problem areas around the body and seeking the best liposuction options can review the clinic information page at procedures/body-procedures/liposuction/ . Treatments can include: arm lift, tummy tuck, Brazilian butt lift, Sculptra butt lift, and breast augmentation. Best-in-class plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ariel Ourian can schedule confidential meetings at the 434 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 clinic.Prospective patients are asked to prepare for consultations and bring necessary health records, a list of questions, and health insurance information. Photos of examples of cosmetic goals can also be helpful during a liposuction consultation.LIPOSUCTION IN LOS ANGELES HELPS SUMMERTIME LADIES SHINEHere is the background on this release. California may be known for its lovely beaches and tan, fit beach bodies. Some Los Angeles residents may desire to participate in the California "image" by playing and resting beachside in a revealing bathing suit. The challenge might be trouble areas such as softer, loose, or added fat, which a woman cannot reduce via healthy habits and regular exercise. Liposuction in Beverly Hills could be the procedure to help Los Angeles ladies achieve cosmetic goals. A plastic surgery consultation in Beverly Hills might be the first step in helping women shine on California beaches.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYOurian Plastic Surgery, led by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, is a top-rated plastic surgery practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team are dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results for patients, specializing in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. With a commitment to utilizing the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery, Ourian Plastic Surgery aims to help individuals achieve their aesthetic goals and enhance their self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, please contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at .

