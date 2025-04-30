Gree Electric Boss Chided For Calling Overseas Grads Spy Suspects

MENAFN - Asia Times) A comment by Dong Mingzhu, chairwoman of the state-owned Gree Electric Appliances, recently sparked Internet controversy in China. She labeled those who studied abroad as“spy” suspects.

Dong, 70, said at the company's shareholders meeting on April 22 that she would only hire talents who graduated from local universities, as spies could be among those who came back from the West. She said it's difficult to check who is and is not a spy.

Dong stressed that Gree is a global leader in manufacturing refrigerant compressors with many patents and that she is the incumbent chairperson of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 's committee for testing and rating refrigerant compressors.

State media criticized Dong for stereotyping and discriminating against the returnees and overseas Chinese students.

The Shanghai-based Xinmin Evening News said Gree should blame itself for failing to attract and retain talents with international experience. The Beijing News said Dong's“spy” speculation lacks common sense and hurts Gree's corporate image. The Beijing Business Today said Dong's decision to reject all returnees was wrong and dangerous.

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Global Times, said Dong should apologize to the public, especially to the returnees.

“How to run Gree is the right of Dong Mingzhu and the company's management team, but altogether rejecting a group of people is against the Labor Law,” Hu said.“Such a comment at the shareholders' meeting has a negative impact on society and is inconsistent with the country's opening-up policy.”

He said Dong's comment had exceeded the scope of the company's independent operation and led to negative public opinion.

“Now, a large community of 'returnees' is feeling rejected and hurt. I believe that Dong did not intend this. A responsible company and its leaders should express regret to the harmed group,” he said.