Mindr Names Jonathan Beamer As Chief Marketing Officer To Lead Brand Innovation And Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Keepr's product is a compact and discreet personal alcohol breathalyzer paired with an app that helps people stay accountable and make responsible choices. It allows individuals to meet court requirements for co-parenting, aids in accountability for recovery and encourages safe driving. Keepr recently gained significant traction in the market with a growing inventory ready for broader market distribution and is positioned for its next phase of growth along with Mindr's core brands under Jonathan Beamer's strategic leadership.

"Jonathan brings a proven track record of building high-impact brands and growing products at scale," said Kathy Boden Holland, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mindr. "As chief marketing officer, he will lead the brand strategy, demand generation and go-to-market execution across Mindr's portfolio. We have been an innovator since the inception of our core Intoxalock ignition interlock business and we know market leadership means going even further. That's why we developed Keepr to allow decision-making tools to be brought out of the car and into everyday life. Keepr represents the meaningful innovation that is central to our mission. We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to the team, while we continue our journey of unprecedented growth as we work to reduce impairment-related incidents and save lives."

Beamer will be responsible for leading Mindr's performance marketing, product marketing, communications and consumer insights teams, ensuring they support the company's business objectives and build upon its growth strategy. He will serve as a strategic business partner to Mindr's CEO, the broader leadership team and the board of directors.

Before joining Mindr, Beamer ran an independent consulting firm, helping companies sharpen their brand identity and connect more deeply with their audiences. Beamer has led several high-impact campaigns, most notably SolarCity's "At Home with Ra ." The campaign increased the young brand's visibility, showcasing the simplicity of solar and its accessibility, which resonated with consumers.

Campaigns like this reflect his strategic thinking, which helped the company capture 40% of the market.

With over 20 years of experience in senior marketing leadership roles, Beamer brings industry-leading expertise in marketing analytics, brand innovation, customer experience and technology deployment. He has a proven track record of executing successful marketing strategies across a variety of industries, with leadership positions at notable companies, including AmeriSave, Monster, SolarCity (now Tesla Energy), Progressive Insurance and Digitas.

"I'm thrilled to join Mindr during such an exciting time of growth," said Jonathan Beamer. "Keepr is already in the market and gaining traction, and it's just one example of the innovation happening across Mindr's portfolio of brands. I look forward to helping customers improve their lives, and driving continued growth across the business, all fueled by technology."

Beamer earned his Master of Business Administration with distinction from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and his Master and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University, which underscores the technical and business expertise that he brings to Mindr. He serves as a member of the North America Board of Directors and Executive Committee of MMA Global.

For more information visit mindr to learn more about Mindr and its products (Intoxalock , Breathe Easy Insurance , Keepr , DUI and ADS Interlock ).

About Mindr

Mindr is a national leader in substance detection, monitoring and safety solutions. Its portfolio of trusted brands includes Intoxalock , Breathe Easy Insurance , Keepr , DUI and ADS Interlock . Mindr is focused on empowering individuals and institutions with the tools to make better decisions and create safer communities. The company is backed by L Catterton, a global private equity firm with more than $34 billion in assets under management.

For more information visit mindr .

