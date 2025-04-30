Baycare Breaks Ground On Baycare Hospital Manatee And Baycare Healthhub (Manatee)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Today is an exciting day as this groundbreaking represents BayCare's ongoing commitment to improving health care access for the communities we serve," said Stephanie Conners, BayCare president and CEO. "BayCare Hospital Manatee and BayCare HealthHub (Manatee) will provide residents with high-quality, compassionate care closer to home and we are proud to bring these essential services to the region."

With an anticipated 154 beds in private patient rooms, the $563 million project is expected to open in 2028. The new hospital will be built on the Robinson Gateway Property on Moccasin Wallow Road, conveniently located one mile north of the I-75 and I-275 junction in Manatee County.

The adjacent 45,000 square-foot BayCare HealthHub (Manatee) will offer convenient, patient-focused health care solutions in a modern, accessible setting. It will be home to BayCare Medical Group providers offering primary and specialty services; outpatient laboratory services; and imaging services including 3T MRI, radiology, PET CT, mammography, DEXA and ultrasound. BayCare HealthHub (Manatee) is expected to open in 2026.

By expanding access into Manatee County, the BayCare Hospital Manatee and BayCare HealthHub (Manatee) projects underscore BayCare's commitment to growing with the community and caring for families in the region, from delivering babies and offering neonatal services to providing emergency care and specialty surgery.

With a legacy of providing clinical excellence , BayCare currently operates 16 hospitals and hundreds of locations throughout Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Polk counties. The largest provider of behavioral health and pediatric services in West Central Florida, BayCare also is nationally recognized for its commitment to high-quality care and its status as one of the best places to work , both nationally and locally.

