Apache Supports CEO Foundation And The Environment On Earth Day's 35Th Anniversary

Apache Industrial employees support CEO Foundation and Earth Day by planting 137 trees to make the community a little greener, healthier and kinder.

- Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache IndustrialHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apache Industrial (Apache) volunteers participated with the CEO Foundation in making the community a little greener and healthier to honor the 35th anniversary of Earth Day. Apache helped plant 137 trees on April 22 at Willow Waterhole Conservancy near Meyerland in partnership with Trees for Houston.Apache partners with CEO Foundation which supports education and arts, health and wellness and environmental initiatives. The CEO Foundation evolved from a broken heart and a dream of Jackie Pham Nguyen. When Nguyen tragically lost three children in a house fire during a winter freeze, she used donated funds to honor her children, Colette, Edison, and Olivia, with a legacy of promoting values in children and their families for generations to come.“Our Apache team dedicating a day to improving the local environment is consistent with Apache's value of sustainability and it supports Jackie's dream and a legacy of caring,” said Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache Industrial.Apache core values are safety, operational excellence and caring for its employees and communities.“It is appropriate that we take a day to give back to our environment and our community. As a company that takes great pride in caring for our people and applying operational excellence on our job sites, it is a natural extension to care for the environment,” Hillier added.An Apache employee volunteer summarized it well when she said,“Apache Cares isn't just a hashtag – it's a value that shows up in real ways. We care and we're growing good things.”

