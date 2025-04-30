Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Consolidated Annual Report Of AS Silvano Fashion Group For The 2024 Financial Year


2025-04-30 04:16:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the meeting of the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS (hereinafter SFG ), held on [30.04.2025], the Supervisory Board approved the annual report of SFG for the 2024 financial year and made a proposal to submit the report to the General Meeting of shareholders.

The annual report of SFG for the 2024 financial year is available on the webpages of Nasdaq Baltic at and of SFG at .

The annual report of SFG for the 2024 financial year disclosed hereby does not include the auditor's report. SFG disclosed the difficulties related to the auditing initially on 03.09.2024 via a stock exchange news available at . In its stock exchange news, dated 14.01.2025 (available here ), SFG informed of it reaching an agreement with Ernst & Young Baltic AS in respect of auditing its consolidated annual report for the financial year ended on 31.12.2024.

By today, the audit of SFG has not yet been finalised (considering, among other circumstances, the requirement to audit taxonomy and sustainability report), which means that SFG hereby discloses its annual report unaudited. SFG will disclose the audited consolidated annual report for the 2024 financial year as soon as practically possible, which is expected to happen on 31.05.2025 at the latest.

Silvano Fashion Group AS
Attachment

  • SFG Q4 2024 ENG

