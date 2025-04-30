Azerbaijan Shares ICT Vision At International Forum In Kyrgyzstan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Jeyhun Huseynzade, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Information and Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), participated in an international forum held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

Azernews reports, according to the agency, the Regional Development Forum of the CIS countries - organized by the International Telecommunication Union - focused on trends, opportunities, and challenges related to digital transformation and regional development.

Huseynzade took part in the panel discussion“Creating a Favorable Legal and Regulatory Environment to Accelerate Digital Transformation” and the roundtable“Promoting the Expansion of Partnerships to Accelerate Communication Infrastructure and Digital Development,” where he shared Azerbaijan's experience in these areas.

He also joined the roundtable“Regional Initiatives of the International Telecommunication Union in the CIS Region” held as part of the forum, which explored infrastructure development to foster innovation and partnerships in new technologies.

Topics discussed during the event included the Internet of Things, the Industrial Internet, smart cities and communities, 5G, future Internet and network technologies (NET-2030), communication networks, quantum technologies, artificial intelligence, digital health, digital skills, and environmental protection.

The ICTA official also participated in the Regional Preparatory Meeting for the CIS region (RPM-CIS), where discussions covered preparations for the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25), scheduled for November 2025 in Baku. The meeting addressed regional priorities in telecommunications and ICT, the needs of member states and sector participants, and future action plans.