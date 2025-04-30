EAD's Bottle Return Scheme Drives Record Recycling Success With Sparklo

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), the largest environmental regulator in the Middle East, has made remarkable strides in its commitment to sustainability through the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy. As part of this initiative, the EAD-led Bottle Return Scheme, launched in 2023, has seen unprecedented success in recovering more than 2,000 tonnes of bottles. The scheme has significantly advanced recycling efforts across the Emirate, empowering residents to adopt responsible waste disposal habits.

The Agency has collaborated with several partners from the retail industry, waste operators and cleantech providers and, with EAD's strategic oversight, Sparklo, a cleantech leader, has deployed more than 100 Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs), known as Sparklomats, across Abu Dhabi offering convenient return access points for plastic bottles and aluminium cans.

As a direct result of this initiative, an impressive 23 million recyclables were collected in 2024 alone, including over 544,000 kilograms of plastic and 18,000 kilograms of aluminium. The cumulative impact of this initiative has prevented over 3.5 million kilograms of CO2 emissions, aligning with Abu Dhabi's ambitious goal of a 22 per cent carbon emissions reduction by 2027. In a single-day milestone, one Sparklomat processed more than 8,500 items, setting a record for individual unit performance.

Commenting on these results, Sheikha Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Planning and Policy Sector at EAD, said:“We seek to integrate sustainability practices into daily life in the Emirate. The EAD-led Bottle Return Scheme, held in collaboration with private sector organisations, including Sparklo, embodies the importance of partnerships, technology, and community engagement in creating a sustainable environmental impact. This initiative, with its objectives, represents a strategic investment that consolidates the concept of environmental responsibility. By supporting the principles of the circular economy, we seek to strengthen Abu Dhabi's leading position in the global transformation towards building a sustainable future.”

Maxim Kaplevich, Founder and CEO of Sparklo, commented:“The partnership with EAD exemplifies the success of government-private sector collaboration. With EAD's unwavering support, we have expanded the RVM network, contributing directly to Abu Dhabi's sustainability agenda. The results speak for themselves – when recycling is made simple and engaging, communities embrace the change, reinforcing the role of practical solutions in environmental progress.”

As EAD and Sparklo continue to scale the initiative, efforts will focus on expanding the RVM network and deepening community engagement, further solidifying Abu Dhabi's leadership in sustainable innovation.

About Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD)

Established in 1996, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is committed to protecting and enhancing air quality, groundwater as well as the biodiversity of our desert and marine ecosystem. By partnering with other government entities, the private sector, NGOs and global environmental agencies, we embrace international best practice, innovation and hard work to institute effective policy measures. We seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development and ensure environmental issues remain one of the top priorities of our national agenda.

About Sparklo:

Sparklo is a global UAE-based cleantech company that revolutionises the recycling industry and encourages sustainable practices worldwide. Through its innovative reverse vending machines (RVMs) known as Sparklomats, the company motivates users to recycle plastic bottles and aluminium cans by offering engaging rewards. Sparklo's cutting-edge software and hardware solutions utilise AI and machine learning to optimise recycling processes, making it fun and easy for individuals to contribute to a sustainable lifestyle. With a growing network of more than 250,000 users in the UAE alone, Sparklo collects over 200,000 bottles and cans daily. The company operates in over ten countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Vietnam, India, Thailand, Kazakhstan, and Georgia.