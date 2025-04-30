SEC Clears Paypal's PYUSD Stablecoin Without Enforcement

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation into PayPal's U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin, PYUSD, without pursuing any enforcement action, according to the company's regulatory filing dated April 29. This development removes a significant regulatory hurdle for PayPal's digital asset initiative.

The SEC's inquiry began in November 2023 when PayPal received a subpoena from the Division of Enforcement, requesting documents related to the launch and structure of PYUSD. PayPal stated that it fully cooperated with the SEC's requests. In February, the SEC notified PayPal that it had concluded its investigation and did not intend to recommend any enforcement action. Investigation With No Enforcement Action, The SEC drops investigation into PayPal's stablecoin – Mitrade)

PYUSD, launched in August 2023, is designed to be fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, including short-term Treasuries and cash equivalents, and is redeemable at a 1:1 ratio with the U.S. dollar. Despite its backing and PayPal's prominent position in the digital payments space, PYUSD has faced challenges in gaining significant market share in a stablecoin market dominated by competitors like Tether and Circle. Investigation With No Enforcement Action, PayPal Says SEC Drops Probe Into Its Dollar-Pegged Stablecoin)

As of April 2025, PYUSD's market capitalization stands at approximately $880 million, representing less than 1% of Tether's $148.5 billion market cap. However, the stablecoin has experienced growth in 2025, with a 75% increase in circulating supply since the beginning of the year, although it remains 14% below its peak supply of just over $1 billion in August 2024.

PayPal has introduced initiatives aimed at bolstering PYUSD's adoption. On April 23, the company announced a new loyalty offering that allows U.S. users to earn 3.7% annually for holding PYUSD on the platform. Additionally, on April 24, PayPal revealed a partnership with Coinbase to enhance the adoption of PYUSD, aiming to drive new and innovative use cases within the cryptocurrency community.

See also Cryptocurrency Market Sees Significant Declines Amid Global Economic Concerns

The SEC's decision to close the investigation into PYUSD without enforcement action aligns with a broader trend of the agency concluding several crypto-related cases. In recent months, the SEC has ended probes into companies such as Crypto, Robinhood Crypto, Coinbase, and Gemini, indicating a potential shift in the regulatory approach towards the cryptocurrency industry. Investigation With No Enforcement Action)

This regulatory clarity comes as PayPal reported strong first-quarter earnings, with earnings per share surpassing Wall Street forecasts at $1.33 and revenue rising 1% year-over-year to $7.8 billion. The company also highlighted the completion of significant share repurchase activities during the quarter. Investigation With No Enforcement Action)

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?