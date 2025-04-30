Faithful Commemorate Pope Francis In Bern Service
Archbishop Martin Krebs, Apostolic Nuncio to Switzerland and Liechtenstein, presided over the mass, which lasted around an hour. The Chancellor of the Swiss Confederation Viktor Rossi and representatives of the diplomatic corps were among those present.
Krebs described the deceased as a well-liked, cordial and open man, as the many obituaries devoted to him have shown. Francis also went to his limits in every respect,“including the physical”, noted Krebs. One day before his death, the Pope again gave the Easter blessing to the faithful.
+ What next for the Swiss Catholic Church following abuse revelations?Open-mindedness praised
The homily was delivered by Charles Morerod, Bishop of Lausanne, Geneva and Fribourg and President of the Swiss Bishops' Conference. He paid tribute to Pope Francis for his open-mindedness. According to him, Francis has always been interested in people, whatever their characteristics.
All the members of the Swiss Bishops' Conference were present, with the exception of Alain de Raemy, Apostolic Administrator in Lugano, and Jean Scarcella, Abbot of St-Maurice.
Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88, was buried last Saturday in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.More More Pope funeral“intense and moving”: Swiss president
This content was published on Apr 26, 2025 Swiss president Karin Keller-Sutter has described the funeral ceremony for the deceased Pope as“intense and moving”.Read more: Pope funeral“intense and moving”: Swiss presiden
