Mennonite Craftsmanship Meets Online Marketplace: Yoder's Buildings Listed On Shedhub

MONTEZUMA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ShedHub , an online marketplace that connects buyers with manufacturers and dealers of portable storage buildings, announces that Yoder's Buildings has joined the platform. Yoder's Buildings will now list its portfolio of portable buildings, sheds, barns, garages, playhouses, dog kennels, and carports on ShedHub, broadening the range of structures available to consumers searching for storage and utility solutions.

Founded by Noah Yoder in Georgia, Yoder's Buildings originated from the need for reliable storage structures for the farming community. Drawing on Mennonite craftsmanship traditions, the company developed portable storage solutions designed to meet agricultural demands. As demand grew, they expanded their operations, supplying buildings through a network of dealers across the southeastern United States.

Yoder's Buildings manufactures a variety of portable buildings, including Economy Buildings, Utility Buildings, Lofted Utility Buildings, Porch Utility Buildings, Lofted Barns, Porch Lofted Barns, Playhouses, Garages, Horse Barns, Dog Kennels, Deluxe Dog Kennels, Gazebos, and Metal Carports. All structures are constructed with treated wood components and are designed for durability and practical functionality. New buildings are covered by a ten-year limited warranty.

In addition to construction practices aimed at extending the lifespan of each structure, Yoder's Buildings has different payment options, including payment by cash, check, or credit card, as well as 90 day same as cash and a rent-to-own program that does not require a credit check. Delivery services are included at no additional charge for locations in Georgia and Alabama, within a 100-mile radius of dealer offices. Buildings are transported and placed using a specialized device known as a“mule,” which features wide flotation tires intended to minimize ground disturbance during delivery and placement.

The company's design approach emphasizes functionality for agricultural use but is also intended for a variety of other applications, including residential, recreational, and small business storage requirements.

ShedHub serves as a centralized platform where consumers can browse portable buildings from multiple sellers, compare features, and make informed purchasing decisions. The addition of Yoder's Buildings aligns with ShedHub's ongoing efforts to increase the range of products available to users by onboarding manufacturers that differ on construction quality and regional service coverage.

“We continue to expand ShedHub's listings by partnering with manufacturers and sellers that bring a variety of building types and service areas to our users,” said Jeff Huxmann, Co-founder of ShedHub.“The addition of Yoder's Buildings supports our goal of providing customers with more options suited to different purposes, regions, and price points.”

Yoder's Buildings will maintain its standard policies regarding payment, delivery, warranty, and service while publishing its inventory through ShedHub's online marketplace.

