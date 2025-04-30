On Akshaya Tritiya, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Performs Kanyadaan Of 125 Girls

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, April 30 (IANS) On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat performed mass kanyadaan of 125 girls in the Akshaya Kanyadan Mahotsav organised at Shankul Dhara in Varanasi on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Nandi and Baby Rani Maurya were also present on the occasion.

Hundreds of people were present at the programme. Mohan Bhagwat not only performed kanyadaan of the girls, but also went to the mandap and worshipped the feet of a tribal Dalit. During this, an emotional moment was seen when the Sangh chief told a groom that she is his daughter, take care of her.

Virendra Jaiswal, Sangh's regional head of the eastern Uttar Pradesh region, said,“It was God's grace that our family got this opportunity. If God wishes, the work is done. We are blessed.

Aman, a tribal Dalit whose marriage was conducted by Mohan Bhagwat, told IANS that he works as a driver.“I got married, and I am very happy. I do not know the people who got me married. He (Bhagwat) told us that both of them should live well and run the house,” he added. Aman further said that he never thought that his marriage would be conducted in such a grand manner.

Aman's father told IANS,“Today my son's marriage took place very well. My son got married. I never even dreamed that my son would get married in this way. I am very happy. Those who got me married blessed me a lot.”

Sharing the pictures of the programme, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya wrote on social media platform X, "Attended the auspicious wedding ceremony and Akshay Kanyadan Mahotsav of Shri Vibhav at Shankuldhara Kund cum Dwarkadhish premises, Varanasi. On this occasion, Hon'ble Member Legislative Council and BJP District President Shri Hansraj Vishwakarma ji, Hon'ble Mayor of Varanasi district Shri Ashok Tiwari ji, BJP's Metropolitan President Shri Pradeep Agrahari ji, Hon'ble MLA Shri Tribhuvan Ram ji, District Panchayat President Smt Poonam Maurya ji and other dignitaries were present."