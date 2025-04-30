Biomednewsbreaks - Silo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SILO) Reports Positive Preclinical Data For SP-26 Ketamine Implant

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silo Pharma (NASDAQ: SILO) today announced favorable preclinical results for SP-26, its novel extended-release ketamine implant aimed at treating fibromyalgia. Conducted in minipigs, the study met all endpoints, including safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics, with no implant-related adverse events and sustained ketamine release for up to 22 days. CEO Eric Weisblum said the results support SP-26's advancement as a next-generation, abuse-deterrent pain therapy. Designed for subcutaneous delivery, SP-26 avoids the dissociative effects of IV ketamine and may offer a safer alternative to opioids, potentially becoming the first at-home injectable ketamine-based therapeutic.

Silo Pharma is a developmental-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions and central nervous system (“CNS”) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug-delivery systems. The company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release, ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (“MS”). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with universities and independent laboratories. For more information about the company, visit .

