FORTÉ SPORTS MEDICINE AND ORTHOPEDICS EXPANDS IN CENTRAL INDIANA

CARMEL, Ind., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics has expanded orthopedic services and care in Central Indiana. Five orthopedic surgeons formerly practicing with Franciscan Physician Network will join Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics beginning May 1.

Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics is a comprehensive destination for musculoskeletal care with a longstanding reputation for the highest quality orthopedic care. By adding five new physicians with diverse subspecialities, Forté expands its service offerings to serve the needs of an even broader patient population. With convenient access in five locations across Central Indiana, Forté has top-tier physicians and a reputation for excellence and innovation. By enhancing continuity of care, Forté continues to strive to be the provider of choice for patients.

"The expansion of a new location and the addition of five physicians elevate Forté with enhanced accessibility, expanded expertise and community impact. The new physicians bring diverse skills, specialties, and experiences, which broadens the scope of services Forté can offer and strengthens its reputation for the highest quality orthopedic care," said Angie Stevenson, CEO, Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

"These five physicians bring an outstanding reputation in care of the southside patients, and we would like to continue this going forward as part of the Forté team. I believe the new physicians joining the group will help us broaden our geographic pattern in the Indianapolis region and fortify our presence on the south side of Indianapolis," said Dr. Jonathan Smerek, President, Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics.

The Greenwood Forté location will be expanded to include Sean Calloway, MD, Kelly Graner, MD, Patrick Laboe, MD, Toni Lin, MD and Greg Slabaugh, MD providing patient care.

Forté physicians Tyler McCarroll, MD, Joseph Maratt, MD, Ryan Nixon, MD, Lucian Warth, MD and Sean Calloway, MD will continue practicing at the now Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics at the Center for Hip and Knee Surgery, remaining in its location at Franciscan Health Mooresville.

To learn more about the five new physicians and the new Forté location; visit forteortho .

About Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics

Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics is an independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice recognized as one of the region's most respected orthopedic groups. Founded in 1983 as one of the country's original sports medicine practices, Forté's physicians and staff provide comprehensive, specialized sports medicine and orthopedic care to patients of all ages. Clinical evaluations performed by highly skilled fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeons, combined with advanced surgical techniques and comprehensive non-surgical treatment options, provide patients with exceptional treatment outcomes and a return to active living. Forté provides patients with expert orthopedic care in several sub-specialties, including hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder; foot and ankle; hip and knee; joint replacement and revision; spine care and sports medicine. Forté has been trusted by the Indianapolis Colts as their team physicians since 1983 and serves as the orthopedic provider for Purdue University, Butler University, Indiana State University, and numerous high schools and public safety departments throughout Central Indiana.

SOURCE Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics

