Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Pet Carrier For Motorcyclists (NJR-120)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe way for a pet to travel with their owner on a motorcycle," said an inventor, from Rockleigh, N.J., "so I invented the MOTORBIKE PET CARRIER. My design offers proper ventilation, safety, companionship, and fun."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to transport a pet on a motorcycle. In doing so, it offers proper ventilation for the pet. As a result, it increases safety. It also could provide fun for pets and their owners. The invention features a stable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners with motorcycles.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJR-120, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

