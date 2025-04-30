Hartford, CT Criminal Defense Firm Announces Name Change To Woolf & Ross Law Firm, LLC
Along with an updated name and a newly promoted Partner, the firm is also pleased to share that its online presence has been greatly improved through a website redesign. On the new website, prospective clients will be able to explore the practice areas our attorneys assist with, testimonials sharing previous client experiences, awards highlighting our attorneys' skill sets, and a news section for the firm's current events. Clients will be able to easily learn more about our team by visiting the website's personnel bios. The website also features a regularly updated blog where people can learn more about the various legal issues the firm can help address. The redesigned website aims to better serve our clientele by providing transparent and informative information about the firm and serving as a convenient way to contact our team.
About Woolf & Ross Law Firm, LLC
Woolf & Ross Law Firm, LLC has provided legal services in State and Federal criminal defense and personal injury cases for over 30 years. With over 60 years of combined legal experience, our attorneys provide high-quality representation to clients in the greater Hartford area and throughout the state of Connecticut. The firm handles both felony and misdemeanor cases involving drunk driving charges, white collar crimes, sex crimes, homicide, and drug charges. Additionally, if you have suffered catastrophic injuries, our team can pursue compensation on your behalf.
Founding attorney Brian J. Woolf has been admitted to practice law within the state of Connecticut since 1977. Mr. Woolf's career has been dedicated to defending the rights of people facing criminal charges, including assault and white-collar crimes, as well as personal injury cases. Attorney Woolf has received numerous awards for his commitment to his clients, including being recognized as one of the Top Attorneys in North America and a Super Lawyer for the past 5 years.
If you are interested in learning more about Woolf & Ross Law Firm, LLC, visit . To arrange an initial consultation, call 860-290-8690.
