National Open Relays: Quartet Of Gurindervir, Animesh, Manikanta, Amlan Rewrites Men's 4X100m National Record

Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) A team comprising top sprinters Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, and Amlan Borgohain broke the national record in the men's 4x100m relay at the 2nd Indian Open Relay Competition here on Wednesday.

The quartet, representing the Reliance Foundation team, clocked a timing of 38.69 seconds to set a new record in the discipline during the competitions held at Chandigarh's Sector 7 Sports Complex. The previous record of 38.89 seconds was set at Delhi's 2010 Commonwealth Games.

The members of the record-breaking team are part of the Reliance Foundation's High-Performance Centre in association with the government of Odisha in Bhubaneswar.

The NCC 1 (National Coaching Camp) team of Jay Kumar, Vishal TK, Manu TS, and D. Choudhary won the men's 4x400m relay in a time of 3:04.31. The NCC 2 team of Santhosh T, Rince, Mohit Kumar, and Tushar Manna finished second in 3:04.92 while Tamil Nadu, represented by Mitresh G, Akash Raj, Rahul Balaji S, and Suraj A., took the bronze medal in 3:10.67.

Results:

Men

4x100m relay: Reliance 38.69 seconds (NR) -- Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur, Manikanta Hoblidhar, Amlan Borgohain), Tamil Nadu: 39.83 seconds (Tamil Arasu S, Manav R, Ragul Kumar G, Sam Vasanth S), Army 41.40 seconds (Ankur, Akshu Sindhu, Vetrivelan A, V Gurjar)

4x400m relay: NCC (National Coaching Camp): 3:04.31 (Jay Kumar, Vishal TK, Manu TS, D Choudhary), NCC 2 (Santhosh T, Rince, Mohit Kumar, Tushar Manna) 3:04.92, Tamil Nadu: 3:10.67 Mitresh G, Akash Raj, Rahul Balaji S, Suraj A).

U20 4x100m relay: Reliance 40.60 seconds (Mahendra Santa, Astik Pradhan, Abhay Singh, Pratik Maharana), Tamil Nadu 41.63 seconds (Santhosh P. Yagavaraj A, Varun Manohar, Tharun SM), Rajasthan 42.22 seconds (D Singh Shekhawat, R Kumar Bajiya, Sourabh Tak, Gourav Yadav).

U20 4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu 3:12.12 (Vignesh V, Jerome Sanjay, Nakul Prabhu, Sharan M), NCOE Patiala 3:12.38 (Amit Kumar, Munna Kumar, Surya Kant, Gajendra Singh), Punjab 3:13.40 (Tarandeep Singh, Jashanpreet Singh, Harjot Singh, Harmandeep Singh).

Women

4x100m relay: NCOE Trivandrum: 44.12 seconds, (Srabani Nanda, Abinaya Rajarajan, Sneha SS, Nithya Gandhe), Tamil Nadu: 46.07 seconds (Nithya Ramraj, G Ravi Kumar, Angel Silvia M, Kiruthika A), Haryana: 49.68 seconds (Anshu, Priyanka, Shalenshi, Shubham).

4x400m relay: NCC (National Coaching Camp): 3:32.64 (Sneha K, Rupal Chaudhary, Jisna Mathew, Subha Venkatesan), Tamil Nadu: 3:40.85 (Dhesikha V, N Mariea, Akshaya Baskar, Vithya Ramraj), Uttar Pradesh: 3:56.70 (Kajal, Sushma Yadav, Manu Singh, Roopa).

Women: U20 4x100m relay: Haryana 51.83 seconds (Neha, Lakshita Maan, Saniya, Aayushi), Rajasthan 53.89 seconds (Kritika Rathore, Sonu Rawat, Poonam, Ankar Choudhary), Tamil Nadu 55.15 seconds (Suba Dharsini S, Varsha SS, Valliyamma M, B Baskar).

U20: 4x400m relay: Tamil Nadu 3:47.25 (S Chandra Kumar, Punitha Durairajan, Harshitha R, Mari M), IOCl 3:47.93 (Nofisa Khatun, Mahi Nandal, Gunashya V, Roshani Yadav), Delhi 3:52.04 (Riya Bisht, Harshika, Harshita Goswami, Astha Mallick).

Mixed relay

4x100m mixed relay: Tamil Nadu 43.44 seconds (Angel Silvia M, Vysali Ganesan, Tamil Arasu S, Gitson I), Odisha 43.61 seconds (Bonita Lakra, Manisha Merel, Abhinash Sahu, D Jayaram), Punjab 44.36 seconds (Harleen Kaur, Sarabjeet Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh, Kulvir Ram).

4x400m mixed relay: NCC (National Coaching Camp) 3:19.24 (Jay Kumar, Sneha K, Vishal TK, Rupal), Tamil Nadu 3:24.46 (Rahul Balaji S, Dhesikha V, Suraj A, Vithya Ramraj), Reliance 3:36.85 (Saswat Kumar, Ramandeep Kaur, Bhima Sardar, Sukhi Baskey)

U20 4x100m mixed relay: Punjab: 45.29 seconds (Jaslin Saini, Lovejot Kaur, Varun Sharma, J Dhillon), Chandigarh: 48.28 seconds (Punya Handa, Anshika Sharma, Puneet, Gurbachan Singh), Rajasthan: 4:9.65 seconds (Harsika, Neetu Choudhary, Nitesh Ghaswa, Dharmaraj).

U20: 4x400m mixed relay: Punjab 3:32.21 (Tarandeep Singh, Saroj Rani, Harmandeep Singh, Supreet Kaur), Tamil Nadu 3:34.33 (Pragadeesh SK, S Senthil Kumar, Uwin Ananthan, S Chandrakumar).