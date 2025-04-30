Stretch And Shrink Sleeves Market Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, And Forecast 2025-2034 | U.S. Market Poised For USD 8.5 Billion Milestone By 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$16.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$28.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Industry 360 degree synopsis
Chapter 3 Industry Insights
3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.2 Industry impact forces
3.2.1 Growth drivers
3.2.1.1 Growth in the food & beverage industry
3.2.1.2 Growth in the pharmaceutical industry
3.2.1.3 Rise in e-commerce & direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands
3.2.1.4 Advancements in printing technologies
3.2.1.5 Stringent government regulations on labelling & safety
3.2.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges
3.2.2.1 Environmental concerns and recycling challenges
3.2.2.2 High production and application costs
3.3 Growth potential analysis
3.4 Regulatory landscape
3.5 Technology landscape
3.6 Future market trends
3.7 Gap analysis
3.8 Porter's analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis
Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Company market share analysis
4.3 Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4 Competitive positioning matrix
4.5 Strategy dashboard
Chapter 5 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Polymer film, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
5.1 Key trends
5.2 PVC
5.3 PETG
5.4 OPS
5.5 PEs
5.6 Others
Chapter 6 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Embellishing Type, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
6.1 Key trends
6.2 Hot foil embellishing
6.3 Cold foil embellishing
Chapter 7 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Printing Technology, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
7.1 Key trends
7.2 Flexographic
7.3 Rotogravure/gravure
7.4 Digital printing
7.5 Offset printing
7.6 Hybrid printing
Chapter 8 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Application, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
8.1 Key trends
8.2 Beauty & personal care
8.3 Food
8.4 Healthcare
8.5 Soft drinks
8.6 Wine & spirit
8.7 Others
Chapter 9 Market Estimates and Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 ($ Mn)
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Amcor Bemis Company Berry Global Inc. Bonset America Corporation CCL Industries Inc. Clondalkin Group Holdings BV D&L Packaging Edwards Label Inc. Fuji Seal International Huhtamaki Oyj Klockner Pentaplast Polysack Flexible Packaging Ltd. SleeveCo (Fort Dearborn Company) Taghleef Industries The Dow Chemical Company Westrock Company
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment