Proactive Commercial Offers Loan Options For Hotels And Hospitality Projects

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Proactive Commercial Lending Group , LLC is offering better loan options for hotel owners, buyers, and developers across the country. With more flexible terms and fewer documents needed, the company is helping more people get the funds they need to move forward.Running a hotel takes planning, money, and the ability to act fast. Many owners need funding that fits their needs-not one-size-fits-all loans from large banks. Proactive Commercial Lending Group understands that. That's why they've made their hospitality loan programs simple and more open to a wider range of borrowers. 1. Borrowers in more than 40 states can now access these loan programs.Loans That Work for Hotel OwnersHotel and motel owners often face tight timelines. Projects may include buying a property, fixing it up, or refinancing an old loan. No matter the goal, the right funding can make a big difference. Proactive Commercial Lending Group makes borrowing simpler, cutting out the extra steps that slow things down.Hard and soft money loan rates start at just 5.99%. Private banking loans start at 6.99%. These rates are designed to give borrowers more room in their budgets. Short-term options with interest-only payments are available, as well as long-term loans with fixed rates for up to three decades. That way, your loan fits your plan-not the other way around.Each loan can be shaped to match how your business runs. Many hospitality businesses don't see profits right away. Others are already making money but want to grow. Either way, the loan terms are made to help, not hold you back.Simple Process, No Tax Returns NeededOne big issue with many lenders is the paperwork. Some banks ask for years of tax returns and long reports. That takes time and often slows the deal down. Proactive Commercial Lending Group offers stated income loans, so you don't have to provide tax returns. These loans are based on the value of the property and its income-not a long financial history.This helps hotel owners who have good properties but not the usual paperwork banks want. It's also useful for seasonal businesses that don't make the same amount every month. The goal is to make it faster and easier to get funding when you need it.The company also lends across more than 40 states. So, if you run one hotel in Texas and another in Florida, or you're buying your first inn in a smaller town, Proactive Commercial Lending Group is ready to help.Still Focused on Small Business GrowthProactive Commercial Lending Group was started in 2003 by Bruce Myles. He saw that many small business owners were being turned down by banks. Even strong businesses had trouble getting loans. Either the banks were held back by rules or didn't want to take the risk.Bruce wanted to change that. He built the company to serve people who were often left out-those who work hard and just need a fair chance. Today, the company still runs with that same idea.Hospitality loans are just one more way to support small and mid-size business owners. Hotel projects often need cash fast. There isn't always time to wait months for a bank to say yes or no. That's why fast approval and simple terms are so important. These loans help keep good projects moving without delays.Many of these properties bring jobs, travel, and growth to their towns. That's why Proactive Commercial Lending Group is proud to support hotel owners with tools that fit real needs-not just checklists.As markets shift, more hotel owners are looking for ways to stay ahead. Some are upgrading old properties. Others are opening new spots or buying from owners looking to sell. In all cases, they need flexible loans that won't slow them down. This flexible setup is what the company is built to offer.About Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLCFounded in 2003 by Bruce Myles, Proactive Commercial Lending Group operates as a private lender out of San Antonio, Texas. Its goal is to offer simple, fair loans to business owners who might not get help from banks. Today, they serve clients in over 40 states and work with all kinds of industries-including hotels and other hospitality businesses.They offer many types of loans, all designed to be flexible, fast, and easy to understand. Their team works with each borrower to find a loan that fits their goals.Contact Information:Proactive Commercial Lending Group, LLC10004 Wurzbach, San Antonio, Texas 78230Phone: 877-251-4598Email: ...

