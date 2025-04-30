403
Lebanese President Urges More Action to End Israeli Occupation in South
(MENAFN) Lebanese Leader Joseph Aoun appealed on Wednesday for a revitalization of the ceasefire monitoring committee’s role to intensify pressure on Israel to retreat from five military positions in southern Lebanon.
This appeal was voiced during a meeting with U.S. General Jasper Jeffers, the outgoing head of the ceasefire committee, and his incoming replacement, General Michael Linney.
According to an official presidential statement, Aoun emphasized the necessity for the committee to adopt a more assertive stance in compelling Israel to halt its "assaults on Lebanon," evacuate the five strategic hilltops near the border, and secure the release of Lebanese individuals currently in Israeli custody.
Aoun further noted that the Lebanese army continues to carry out its obligations in the southern region, particularly south of the Litani River.
He stressed the army’s ongoing efforts to seize illegal weapons and ammunition and to eliminate any unauthorized armed factions in the area.
The ceasefire oversight body is composed of representatives from five entities: The United States, France, Lebanon, Israel, and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Since November, Lebanon has been under a fragile ceasefire, which brought an end to several months of cross-border hostilities between Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
This conflict had intensified dramatically into full-scale fighting starting in September.
