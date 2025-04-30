World Stadiums And Arenas Summit Kicks Off Tomorrow In Riyadh

Riyadh is set to welcome the world's leading minds in sports infrastructure and entertainment at the inaugural World Stadiums and Arenas Summit (WSAS), taking place 29–30 April at the Mandarin Oriental, Al Faisaliah.

Final preparations are now complete, with over 1,000 delegates and 100+ exhibitors confirmed to participate in the two-day programme focused on innovation, sustainability, and global best practices in venue design and management.

Exhibitors are currently installing interactive displays, including advanced smart stadium tech, digital ticketing platforms, and sustainable materials solutions that will power the venues of tomorrow.

Live demonstrations and immersive showcases will offer attendees a firsthand look at how data, design, and innovation intersect to shape the modern fan experience and streamline stadium operations.

The event is backed by strategic partners such as Qiddiya, New Murabba, and EY, and held in association with the Saudi Green Building Forum.

World Stadiums and Arenas Summit will also explore the infrastructure roadmap aligned with the Kingdom's upcoming hosting of the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029, and FIFA World Cup 2034, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's $16.5 billion ambition for the sports economy by 2030.

Doors open at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, 29 April.