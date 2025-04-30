Emirates And Kuwait Airways Ink Interline Agreement

Dubai: Kuwait Airways and Emirates have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop an interline agreement, offering passengers increased flight options to Dubai and beyond.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Kuwait Airways Chairman, Captain Abdulmohsen Salem Al-Fagaan, and Emirates' Deputy President, and Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim, at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025, in Dubai.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive Emirates Airline and Group; and the President of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Kuwait, Sheikh Eng. Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah were present.

Emirates has been serving Kuwait since 1989 and currently operates 29 weekly flights, which includes its A350 and the Boeing 777. Both aircraft feature the highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin and newly configured Business Class seats.

-N

