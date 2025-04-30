403
Wildfire Ravages South Korea’s Daegu, Prompting Mass Evacuations
(MENAFN) A wildfire that erupted on Monday in Daegu, a southeastern South Korean city, reignited on Wednesday, prompting urgent evacuation warnings for nearby residents and a nationwide mobilization order.
The fire, which initially started on Mount Hamji in northern Daegu on Monday afternoon, was contained after nearly 23 hours on Tuesday. It burned through 260 hectares of land and forced over 2,000 residents to evacuate.
However, by Tuesday evening, the blaze reignited in certain areas of the mountain. According to media reports, the fire has since spread, with the fire line now estimated to cover approximately 2.1 kilometers (about 1.3 miles), based on information from the Korea Forest Service (KFS).
At 5:13 pm on Wednesday (0813 GMT), authorities issued an emergency alert and urged residents in surrounding areas to evacuate. Nearly 190 personnel and 41 helicopters have been dispatched to combat the flames.
This wildfire comes just a month after devastating wildfires in Gyeongsang Province killed at least 30 people and injured around 40, forcing thousands to flee their homes. That blaze, which lasted 10 days, scorched about 48,000 hectares (118,611 acres) of land—roughly 80% of Seoul’s total area—marking South Korea’s worst wildfire disaster in recorded history.
