Dell'oro Group Launches New Virtual Broadband Network Gateway Advanced Research Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries announced today the launch of its new Virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) Advanced Research Report, analyzes the global shift to virtual BNGs, providing market insights, vendor performance, deployment trends, and a 5-year forecast by operator type and region. The first report will be released in May 2025.

"Broadband service providers continue to move away from hardware-based BNGs toward more virtualized, cloud-native architectures so they can scale their services faster, add edge compute functions, and enable network and service convergence more quickly. While early vBNG deployments are happening now, the market is set to take off in the next few years as broadband subscribers and data consumption continue to grow," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President for Broadband Access and Home Networking research at Dell'Oro Group.

The Virtual Broadband Network Gateway Advanced Research Report will address key topics, including:



How quickly are broadband providers moving to Virtual BNGs?

What are the use cases and benefits of moving from hardware-based BNGs to vBNGs?

Which operators are moving first to vBNGs and why?

Will operators rip and replace their BNGs or cap and grow using vBNG platforms? Will subscriber or traffic growth be the primary driver for further investments in vBNGs?

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Virtual Broadband Network Gateway Advanced Research Report offers 5-year market forecast, for total vBNG deployments by operator type-Tier 1 telcos, Tier 2/3 telcos, and cable MSOs, covering both global and regional markets. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected] .

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit .

