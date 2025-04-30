Amir Receives Credentials Of Six New Ambassadors

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, the credentials of six new ambassadors to the country.

His Highness received the credentials of H E Tchonai Elimi Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Chad, H E Odette Yidi David, Ambassador of the Republic of Colombia, H E Alvaro Renedo Zalba, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain, HE Ahmet Halilovic, Ambassador of Bosnia and Herzegovina, HE Mohammed B.O.S. Kenneth, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia, and HE Pong Kok Tian, ​​Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore.

His Highness the Amir welcomed the ambassadors, wishing them success in their missions, and the relations between the State of Qatar and their countries further development and prosperity.

For their part, Their Excellencies the Ambassadors conveyed to His Highness the Amir the greetings of the leaders of their countries, and their wishes to the Qatari people for continued progress and development.

An official reception ceremony was held for Their Excellencies the Ambassadors upon their arrival at the Amiri Diwan.