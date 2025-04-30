403
EUR/USD Forecast Today 30/04: No Euro Breakout (Video)
- The Euro was a bit negative during the trading session on Tuesday. Again, as we continue to see a lot of back and forth. The back and forth of course is a sign that the market is trying to work off some of that excess froth. At this point, the 1.15 level is a major resistance barrier. And if we can break above there, then it really sends the market much higher.
