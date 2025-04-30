403
Oakley Launches It's First-Ever Community Club in the Middle East
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) April 30, 2025: Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Global performance eyewear brand Oakley has announced the launch of its first-ever Oakley Community Club (OCC) – a bold new initiative based in the UAE, designed to connect runners, cyclists, and fitness fans through an engaging, interactive platform.
Created in partnership with YourFitnessCoach, OCC provides free access to geo-located runs and rides across the country, updated regularly so users can easily find and join nearby sessions. Whether it’s a run in the desert or a city cycle sprint, the platform offers live maps, start times, and instant contact details to make getting active simple and accessible for everyone.
“This is the first Oakley Community Club in the world,” said Collin Allin, Oakley META Sports Channel Manager & GCC BBM.“We wanted to create something that reflects the energy of the UAE’s fitness scene – a platform that helps people move, connect, and build a community that’s all about positivity and progress.”
Membership Perks & Monthly Challenges
While anyone can join the OCC for free, users can also upgrade to an annual membership (AED 129), which includes:
Exclusive Oakley merchandise
Access to retail partner rewards & discounts from: Oakley Stores UAE, The Cycle Hub, Adventure HQ, Trek Bikes, Breasy, Wolfi's, and many more.
Live activity tracking and performance-based challenges
Monthly prizes and daily improvement rewards via a gamified points system
With a built-in leaderboard and social features, OCC keeps members motivated through friendly competition and ongoing challenges – designed to push limits and celebrate personal milestones.
Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation
The launch marks a milestone year for Oakley as the brand celebrates 50 years of performance-driven innovation and community focus in 2025. The Oakley Community Club cements the brand’s commitment to elevating sports culture through accessibility, inclusivity, and connection.
Join the movement today – download the app and register for free:
👉
👉
