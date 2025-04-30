MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Open Dialogue 'Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth' Launches at Russia National Centre

MOSCOW, Apr 29, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - More than one hundred representatives from 48 countries have gathered in Moscow at the National Centre "Russia" for the Open Dialogue 'Future of the World. New Platform for Global Growth'.







This first-of-its-kind event aims to create a discussion platform for addressing the future of the global economy. The Open Dialogue will run from April 28 to 30.

Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, participated in the opening ceremony. He emphasised that this open international event is being held for the first time and noted the importance of forming a new global economy.

"I want to welcome you today here in Moscow, at the National Centre "Russia". Indeed, this is our first time holding such an open international event. Together, we will discuss new ideas, develop new projects, and then implement them for the benefit of our countries, humanity, and our people. Thank you very much. Welcome to Moscow," said Maxim Oreshkin.

As part of the Open Dialogue, 696 works were collected from 102 countries, written in 18 languages, including Pashto, Malagasy, Serbian, Greek, and others. Authors expressed the greatest interest in the topic "Investment in People" (41%), followed by "Investment in Connectivity" (24%), "Investment in Technology" (22%), and "Investment in Environment" (13%). Expert pitch sessions will be held on each of these topics.

"We have launched a truly Open Dialogue, where we received about 700 essays from more than 100 countries worldwide. People from all corners of the globe, from all continents, expressed their ideas about what needs to be done and what interesting projects need to be implemented for the world to move forward," added Maxim Oreshkin.

Participants in the Open Dialogue represent 48 countries from all continents. More than 200 online interviews allowed organizers to select 101 authors invited to Moscow for in-person participation. Along with them, 24 world-class experts-scientists, economists, students, young professionals, journalists, and representatives of the business community-are participating in the dialogue.

The format of the Open Dialogue is unique: in the context of the emerging new economic reality, participants are invited to present their hypotheses, ideas, and scientific developments on the principles of equality, mutual respect, and cooperation for the benefit of humanity. Over three days, participants will seek solutions to key contemporary challenges and form guidelines for the development of the future world.

