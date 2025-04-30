403
Lukashenko instructs Belarus representatives to self-fund ‘mistresses’
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has instructed government officials to stop using public funds—particularly those allocated for sports development—for personal expenses, including supporting their mistresses. During a meeting on Friday concerning the management of state support for sports organizations, Lukashenko emphasized the need for financial accountability.
He warned officials that it’s now easier than ever to track the use of government money and assured them such scrutiny would happen. Lukashenko added, “You should be paying for your families, partners, and mistresses with your own money—that’s the proper and manly thing to do,” while also noting that officials are free to earn additional income if needed.
The president urged officials to reflect on his comments and take them seriously. He raised concerns about whether sports clubs and federations are spending state funds responsibly or mismanaging them. Transparency and fairness in financial matters, he said, are crucial.
Fighting corruption has been a central message of Lukashenko’s presidency, particularly during his re-election campaign ahead of the January vote. He was declared the winner with nearly 87% of the vote, with no rival candidate securing more than 5%.
In a separate remark from December, when appointing Ruslan Chernetsky as the new Minister of Culture, Lukashenko criticized the poor state of Belarus’s film industry and gave a blunt directive: “Either die, or bring order to the sector.”
