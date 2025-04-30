403
FSB foils Ukrainian terror scheme against Russian cadets
(MENAFN) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has intercepted a Ukrainian bomb plot aimed at military cadets, the agency revealed on Friday. A Russian serviceman, who had been recruited by Ukrainian intelligence, was apprehended while attempting to retrieve explosives for the planned attack.
The FSB released video footage of the arrest, showing heavily armed agents pursuing the suspect in a remote location within Moscow Region. The footage indicated that the dead drop contained multiple plastic explosives.
The serviceman, who was working for the Russian Ministry of Defense, had been enlisted by Ukrainian special services to carry out the attack at a dormitory housing military cadets. He was detained while collecting the components of the explosive device. According to the FSB, the suspect confessed to his involvement and provided evidence of his communications with his Ukrainian handler, confirming the details of the plot.
The serviceman now faces criminal charges for attempting to carry out a terrorist act and for possessing explosives without authorization. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.
Earlier, the FSB reported foiling another Ukrainian attack, in which letter bombs disguised as perfume packages were intended for Russian servicemen and government officials. A Russian citizen was arrested for mailing these explosive parcels under the orders of Ukrainian operatives.
