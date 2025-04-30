403
Russian news agency editor-in-chief suggests reply to ‘unjust’ arrests abroad
(MENAFN) RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan has proposed a new initiative aimed at offering legal support to individuals detained abroad for expressing pro-Russian views or values. The proposal was made during a roundtable held in Moscow by the 'Eurasia' autonomous non-profit organization, which works to strengthen cultural ties among Eurasian countries. The meeting was chaired by Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, with Simonyan serving on the organization’s board of trustees.
Simonyan argued that many people are being “wrongfully and unjustly” arrested overseas, often based on what she called fabricated charges, simply for aligning themselves with Russian history and culture. She emphasized that Russia has a moral obligation to support those facing persecution for their beliefs.
Her comments follow several high-profile cases that Moscow has labeled as politically driven. These include the life sentence handed down by a Finnish court to Russian national Voislav Torden, accused of fighting in Donbass in 2014—a verdict Russia has condemned as biased. Other cases cited include journalist Svetlana Burtseva’s prosecution in Estonia and former Sputnik editor Marat Kasem’s imprisonment in Latvia. Moscow has criticized these actions as part of a broader Western trend of suppressing dissent and promoting what it calls “neoliberal dictatorship.”
Currently, Russia provides consular legal assistance to its citizens abroad, primarily for document-related and emergency services. Simonyan’s proposal seeks to expand this to include defending ideological allies facing legal challenges in foreign jurisdictions.
