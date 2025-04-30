403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Celebrates 100 Days of Second Term
(MENAFN) In celebration of his first 100 days back in office, U.S. Leader Donald Trump held a rally in Michigan on Tuesday, where he emphasized immigration control as a central accomplishment.
Speaking at Macomb Community College in Detroit, he also promoted new economic initiatives designed to benefit the automotive sector.
During the event, Trump proclaimed that his administration was “just getting started,” presenting his initial months of the second term as “the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country.”
These remarks aimed to portray his return to office as exceptionally productive and groundbreaking.
Addressing the crowd, Trump stated, “Week by week, we’re ending illegal immigration,” reiterating that his victory was strongly rooted in a hardline stance on immigration.
“You know, I won on the basis of, I think the number one thing was on illegal immigration, the border, the people pouring across our border that are from all over the world,” he said.
He further noted that the “worst of the worst are being sent to a no-nonsense prison in El Salvador," and accompanied the comment with a video highlighting recent deportation efforts.
Trump went on to assert, “We’ve set all-time records for the lowest number of illegal border crossings ever recorded,” underscoring the administration’s crackdown on unauthorized entries into the country.
Shifting to economic matters, Trump discussed a new executive directive signed earlier that day. The measure seeks to relieve domestic automakers from the weight of existing 25 percent tariffs on vehicles and auto components.
He framed the move as a way of reclaiming American employment, declaring, “We’re taking back our jobs.”
