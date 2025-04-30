HBKU Press Launches New Book By Former Minister Of Sports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Bin Khalifa University Press (HBKU Press) launched the latest book by Qatar's former Minister of Sports and Youth H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali at his very own alma mater Tariq Bin Ziad School.

From the Cradle... presents a unique exploration of the human experience through two parallel lenses: the literary and the artistic. It shares profound life lessons and personal reflections in concise yet powerful phrases that speak directly to the heart and mind. Each reflection is accompanied by captivating illustrations by the artist Sabah Al-Arbili, whose intricate artwork visually conveys the essence of the book's wisdom.

“HBKU Press is honoured to work with His Excellency and help bring his creative vision to life,” said Bachar Chebaro, Executive Director of HBKU Press.“It is our continued privilege to be the preferred publisher of distinguished Qatari authors, and we are pleased to be the exclusive publisher of this truly special literary contribution.”



Present at the launch was Dr. Ahmed Noor Al-Haq, who engaged with His Excellency in an insightful discussion surrounding the book's creative process and the themes explored within.“Praise be to God for the publication of my book From the Cradle...,” said H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali.“It contains a collection of reflections that mirror different life experiences and carries ideas that I hope, by God's will, will inspire readers to think and contemplate various aspects of life.

“I am also very pleased with the wonderful event organised by HBKU Press to celebrate this release. I extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to them and to all the team members for their high professionalism. Many intellectuals gathered to discuss the book's content and exchange ideas about it. The event was a great opportunity to connect with those interested and listen to their opinions and impressions about the book.”

“We were honoured to welcome H E Salah bin Ghanim Al Ali to his alma mater for the launch of his book, From the Cradle..., in the very school building from which he graduated,” said Dr. Maha Al-Rumaihi, Principal, Tariq Bin Ziad School.

"We are proud that our school has been chosen as the venue for this special event and even prouder that one of our distinguished alumni is sharing his wisdom and rich experience through this remarkable work. This event reflects the proud legacy of our school and the profound impact it leaves on the souls of its graduates.”