Poll indicates majority of Americans object to Musk’s DOGE performance
(MENAFN) A recent poll by ABC News, the Washington Post, and Ipsos has found that most Americans are dissatisfied with Elon Musk’s performance as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a position he has held under President Donald Trump’s administration. According to the survey, 57% of respondents disapprove of Musk’s handling of the role, while only 35% expressed approval.
The public’s disapproval appears tied to opposition to the Trump administration’s aggressive federal downsizing policies, overseen by DOGE. Since its creation shortly after Trump took office in January, the department has reportedly laid off around 280,000 federal workers in an effort to reduce government spending and balance the budget.
These measures have sparked backlash nationwide, with protests erupting across the U.S. in recent weeks. Demonstrators have condemned what they describe as a power grab by Trump and Musk, blaming their policies for deepening economic and social turmoil.
Musk recently announced plans to reduce his involvement in DOGE, citing the completion of its foundational work. However, he emphasized that he will continue to contribute a small amount of time each week to government affairs. His official tenure as a special government employee is expected to end by late May, after which he will return his focus to private enterprises such as Tesla, SpaceX, and the social media platform X.
