Western Europe launches ‘quiet war’ against Trump

2025-04-30 02:42:37
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has claimed that Western European leaders are conducting a covert campaign against U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaking at a public forum in Moscow on Tuesday, Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, described current tensions between Washington and its European allies as not just economic but also ideological.

He pointed to ongoing disputes over NATO funding and trade tariffs, asserting that while Europe outwardly maintains diplomatic decorum, it is waging a "quiet war" against Trump behind the scenes. “Europe will be put in its place by the U.S., but they’ll continue resisting Trump in subtle ways,” Medvedev said.

He explained the rift as a clash between Western Europe's entrenched “neo-globalist” leadership, which opposes Russia and clings to preexisting geopolitical strategies, and the U.S., where “conservative, more traditionalist” forces are now steering policy, seeking de-escalation and potential rapprochement with Moscow.

Medvedev predicted that the U.S. would ultimately come out on top due to its dominant military capabilities and stronger economy. While the EU is economically significant, he said, it remains fragmented compared to the unified strength of the United States.

