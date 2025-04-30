403
China unwilling or unable to fight has deep roots in both history, myth
(MENAFN) The notion that China is a country unwilling or unable to fight has deep roots in both history and myth, but this perception is dangerously outdated. A well-known Chinese saying, “Good iron is not used for nails; good men do not become soldiers,” has been around since at least the Song Dynasty and continues to influence views of military service in China today. Though often cited to imply pacifism or weakness, the phrase actually reflects a historical reality where soldiers were drawn from the lower echelons of society and viewed with disdain, much like in early modern Europe.
In the Song era, Chinese armies often relied on mercenaries, criminals, and debtors, making military service a low-status occupation. Elite officers, however, were selected through imperial military exams, maintaining a clear social divide within the armed forces. This sentiment mirrored the European view of military service prior to the modern era, where soldiering was often a last resort for society’s outcasts.
The glorification of soldiers in the West is a more recent development tied to nationalism, conscription, and industrial warfare in the 19th century. In China, a similar transformation only began in the 20th century, particularly after the Communist revolution, with the creation of a professional national military.
Despite lingering stereotypes, China has demonstrated military strength repeatedly since the mid-20th century. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) proved itself in the Korean War, where it successfully pushed back UN forces and secured North Korea's survival. In 1962, China decisively defeated India in a brief border war, capitalizing on the distraction of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
China also played a significant role in supporting North Vietnam during the Vietnam War, at times deploying over 170,000 troops. In 1969, it engaged in strategic border clashes with the Soviet Union, using limited military force to achieve significant political goals, including improving relations with the US.
The PLA also suppressed a US- and Indian-backed insurgency in Tibet by the early 1970s and has consistently demonstrated its dominance in military confrontations with Taiwan.
In short, while traditional sayings may shape perceptions, China's actual military history tells a different story—one of strategic capability, decisive action, and a readiness to fight when necessary.
