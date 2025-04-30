403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports Israel insisting on ‘no chance’ of long-term truce with Hamas
(MENAFN) Israel has reportedly dismissed a proposal for a five-year ceasefire with Hamas, arguing that such an agreement would only give the Palestinian group time to rebuild its military capabilities. Media outlets, including The Times of Israel, cited Israeli officials who stressed that a long-term truce would not be acceptable under the current conditions.
Efforts by Egypt and Qatar to broker a lasting truce in Gaza have so far failed. Israel reignited its military campaign in March following the breakdown of a previous two-month ceasefire. The new proposal included the release of all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for an extended halt in hostilities, but Hamas has refused to disarm while Israeli occupation continues.
“There is no chance we will agree to a ‘hudna’ that lets Hamas regroup and continue its war against Israel,” one Israeli official said, using the Arabic term that refers to a temporary truce before a peace agreement.
Israel maintains that its central goal remains the complete disarmament and dismantling of Hamas. While Hamas' original charter calls for Israel’s destruction, recent statements from the group suggest it may accept a long-term truce in exchange for an end to Israeli occupation. However, Hamas has rejected any partial or interim agreements, instead seeking a comprehensive peace deal.
Following Israel’s reported rejection of the ceasefire, families of hostages still held in Gaza criticized the government for lacking a concrete plan to secure their release. Israeli authorities say that only 24 of the 59 remaining hostages are believed to still be alive. Previous ceasefires and negotiations had led to the release of dozens.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have resumed a major offensive in Gaza, now controlling more than half of the territory. Airstrikes have intensified in an effort to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining captives.
The current conflict began on October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis and saw 250 people taken hostage. Since then, Israel’s military response has led to the deaths of over 51,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened dramatically since March, with a strict Israeli blockade causing acute shortages of food, medicine, and other vital supplies.
Efforts by Egypt and Qatar to broker a lasting truce in Gaza have so far failed. Israel reignited its military campaign in March following the breakdown of a previous two-month ceasefire. The new proposal included the release of all remaining Israeli hostages in Gaza in exchange for an extended halt in hostilities, but Hamas has refused to disarm while Israeli occupation continues.
“There is no chance we will agree to a ‘hudna’ that lets Hamas regroup and continue its war against Israel,” one Israeli official said, using the Arabic term that refers to a temporary truce before a peace agreement.
Israel maintains that its central goal remains the complete disarmament and dismantling of Hamas. While Hamas' original charter calls for Israel’s destruction, recent statements from the group suggest it may accept a long-term truce in exchange for an end to Israeli occupation. However, Hamas has rejected any partial or interim agreements, instead seeking a comprehensive peace deal.
Following Israel’s reported rejection of the ceasefire, families of hostages still held in Gaza criticized the government for lacking a concrete plan to secure their release. Israeli authorities say that only 24 of the 59 remaining hostages are believed to still be alive. Previous ceasefires and negotiations had led to the release of dozens.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have resumed a major offensive in Gaza, now controlling more than half of the territory. Airstrikes have intensified in an effort to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining captives.
The current conflict began on October 7, when Hamas launched a deadly attack that killed around 1,200 Israelis and saw 250 people taken hostage. Since then, Israel’s military response has led to the deaths of over 51,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in Gaza.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza has worsened dramatically since March, with a strict Israeli blockade causing acute shortages of food, medicine, and other vital supplies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment