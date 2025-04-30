403
Shooting in Sweden Claims Three Lives
(MENAFN) Authorities have confirmed that three people are dead following a shooting in Uppsala, Sweden's fourth-largest city, on Tuesday. The suspect remains at large, as reported by media sources.
A significant police operation is underway after the shooting occurred at a hair salon near Vaksala Square, a Swedish broadcaster reported.
Police revealed the shooter fled the scene on an electric scooter, citing sources familiar with the investigation.
Sweden’s Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer described the incident as "extremely serious" and stated that the Ministry is in close coordination with law enforcement to monitor the situation closely.
Police spokesperson Magnus Klarin reported multiple calls regarding loud noises in the area, while witnesses described hearing five gunshots, with people scattering in various directions.
Train services to and from Uppsala were briefly halted, according to the Swedish transport authority.
This incident follows a similar tragedy in February, when a mass shooting claimed 11 lives at an adult education center in Orebro, located about 200 kilometers west of Stockholm.
