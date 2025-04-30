Qatar Has Become The Geneva Of Middle East For Mediation, Says Activist

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A participant of the Global Security Forum (GSF) has said that Qatar has emerged as Geneva of the Middle East for it mediation efforts.

“Qatar is increasingly positioning itself as the 'Geneva of the Middle East,' playing a remarkable role in mediating between opposing sides-whether in conflicts, negotiations, or broader geopolitical tensions in today's unstable world,” said Celine Kassem, a Syrian human rights activist.

Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of GSF 2025 in Doha yesterday, she said that Qatar has been able to do very well, such as in Palestine, Afghanistan, and other countries.



Speaking about Qatar's support to Syria, she said that Qatar is the only country in the Middle East that stayed in its position with the Syrian revolution and against the Assad regime over the past 14 years.

“We are so grateful for this position, and today, after the regime fell, they are one of the first responders to everything that is taking place today in Syria,” said Kassem.

Speaking about her participation in GSF, she said:“Today we're here at the Global Security Forum to speak about issues of Syria. Syria is a part of a larger geopolitical and regional reality today, and has changed a lot of what's happening in the region.”

In response to a question about the importance of the Global Security Forum, Kassem said,“This is a wonderful event, and I'm truly honoured to be part of it.

The Forum plays a vital role in addressing security, not just in terms of strategy or policy, but in terms of securing and humanising people. At the end of the day, whether we acknowledge it or not, it is human beings who bear the brunt of conflicts, crises, and instability around the world.”

She added,“When we talk about security, I believe people should be at the heart of the conversation-and that's exactly what's being emphasized here at the Global Security Forum.”

The Global Security Forum is an annual international gathering which has brought together, for several years, an international network of senior officials and experts and consistently included heads of state and government, ministers, heads of security agencies, prominent experts, academics, journalists, and thousands of attendees.

This event provides a unique dynamic platform for international stakeholders to convene and address the international community's leading security challenges.

